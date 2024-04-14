Lands ministry should crack the whip on lands registries

Tower of Babel • The Ministry of Lands should crack the whip on the lands registries, says Willis O. Aguko.

“Can they get the county lands offices to display their service charters and the charges for services? This is missing in Bondo, Siaya County. One official will tell you the title deed transfer fee for an acre is Sh35,000 and another says Sh17,000, which is still too high.”

Damascus • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is charting a new course with his recent apology to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta for slighting her during the 2022 election campaigns, says Jimmy Thumbi.

“His change of tune to respect former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother reflects a politician who has seen the light and decided to mend fences.”

Greedy police • As road accidents continue to claim lives, it’s disappointing to see traffic officers still extorting bribes from matatu drivers and conductors, as passengers watch, moans Francis Njuguna.

“This is not good and must be eliminated.” He wishes the police officers could be made to concentrate on enforcing traffic rules and regulations to curb the road carnage.

Road safety • Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials deserve praise for “the tremendous work they’ve been doing on the roads in recent days to curb crashes”, remarks Gabriel Odhiambo.

“You can’t drive for five kilometres without meeting them. This campaign will help to promote road safety.”

Dirty food • While old newspapers are often used by butchers to wrap meat, as a top critic of the media once derogatively stated, Benjamin Kibias is worried about the way street food sellers in Mombasa are displaying mandazi, samosa and other delicacies.

“I may not be a health expert but the public ought to be told about the health risk of putting food on the inky papers.”

