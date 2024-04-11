Fake fertiliser scandal: It’s a shame how our leaders casually treat issues

Fake response • The fake fertiliser scandal has confirmed how our leaders casually treat issues Kenyans face, laments Kamichore Mutindira.

“Solutions offered only numb the pain. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi had denied the reports while DP Rigathi Gachagua says the damage is negligible. The fake fertiliser is getting a fake response from the government.”



Harassment • The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and traffic police crackdowns, with the stripping off of motor vehicle number plates, is sheer harassment of motorists, claims Cornelius Oliko.

“It’s an open secret that even the rogue drivers hold driving licences issued by the same NTSA. Don’t the top officials at the Transport ministry ever see this irony?”



Job hunt • Unemployed university graduate Theresia Wangari Ngata would like to know from Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria what redress she will get from the government for allowing ghost workers to earn salaries while denying her a job.

“Since I graduated, I’ve applied for jobs several times but I’m yet to be successful.”



Stalled project • While there’s little evidence of preparations by Kenya for the building of the Unity Bridge that is going to radically change the lives of Kenyans and Ugandans, Dave Tumbula says the story is different across the border.

“Uganda is set, with a tarmac road towards Mulwanda on River Sio already built. Why can’t Kenyan authorities get ready for this game changer in the offing?”

Signing • Following his recent uncomfortable encounter with a young deaf woman, Raphael Mburia regrets not having been given a chance to learn sign language in school.

“It was a trying experience as we had to write our conversation on a piece of paper since I don’t understand sign language. Signing should be made a compulsory subject, just like English and Kiswahili.”

His contact is [email protected].



