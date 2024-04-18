Fake fertilisers saga: Linturi’s explanation wanting

Fakery • On the fake fertilisers saga, Chris Mwangi has found Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi’s explanation to a Senate committee wanting.

Says he: “The CS stated that the fertiliser was ‘only substandard’ and not ‘fake’, as if implying that substandard goods or items should be allowed into the market and the manufacturers left to go scot-free.”

Internship • After undergoing training, Eliab Otiato notes, one is equipped with the skills to perform a particular task.

He adds: “After undergoing the mandatory training as a doctor, it’s absurd for one to go through another remote programme as an intern. Why don’t we have intern teachers, police and so on? Remove the ‘intern’ tag and pay the doctors their dues.”

Crazy boda • There is something drastically wrong with the attitude of today’s drivers, laments Diana D’souza, upset about their discourtesy, speeding and crazy overtaking.

“But most importantly, the boda boda must strictly obey traffic rules or be taken off the roads. They just zigzag around cars, but if one is touched, they will descend of the driver with a vengeance.”

Illusion • Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen will have to up his game to deal with the challenges he’s facing in his docket, James Gakuo advises.

“Simply having a different set of number plates for the electric vehicles won’t make us abandon fossil-fuel engines. He should not create an illusion that electricity is widely affordable. That is a big lie.”

‘Miraa-cle’ drivers • As fatal and serious injury road accidents mount daily, Richard Kihara wonders why “miraa suicide drivers” are allowed to speed and overtake dangerously.

“What explanations or excuses will the traffic police and the national transport agencies give when the recklessly driven motor vehicles cause tragic crashes? Can’t these mad drivers be removed from our roads?”

