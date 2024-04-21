Executive must work with Judiciary, NIS to stop corruption

Graft • The Executive is the architect of corruption in most African countries, claims Bramwel Wanyama.

Waxing historical, he traces graft to Independence, six decade ago. However, he’s convinced the vice can be stopped if the Executive works with the Judiciary and the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

“Any other agency purporting to fight graft is a waste of money.”

Road carnage • Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen should be called out for “an extremely poor performance”, says J. Jobo.

“The transport sector has gone to the dogs with deaths occurring on the road daily. He promised to refurbish Mombasa Road, in Nairobi, but a shoddy job was done. The road is floods due to poor drainage. He should work or ship out.”

Bad road • Residents of Uhuru Gardens Phase 2 Estate in Lang’ata, Nairobi, have been complaining about the poor state of their road but their cries have been ignored, moans Job Otieno.

“Local MP Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority and Governor Johnson Sakaja should do something about it. We pay rates but the road to our houses is impassable.”

Neglect • Blackouts have become far too common, but quite frustrating is trying to contact Kenya Power’s emergency desk, laments Jim Okwako.

“The power utility’s emergency team in Busia County takes many days to restore electricity. The emergency number for Port Victoria, Tel. 0742510104, is never answered. Can’t they give a more reliable number to the loyal customers in Funyula and Budalang’i constituencies?”

Expanded EAC • Now that the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and South Sudan have joined the East African Community, shouldn’t the regional bloc’s flag be redesigned to include them, wonders Michael Kasilon.

"Currently, it's a composite map of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi. Members should be more dynamic to foster unity and progress!"