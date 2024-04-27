Why multinationals cutting back on billboard advertising

Austerity • The poor state of the economy, which is worsening daily, is evident in the huge cutbacks by multinationals on billboard advertising on Waiyaki Way and Thika Superhighway in Nairobi, says David Mungai.

“This means that even these major companies are being forced by hardships to reduce their budgets or what other explanation can economists give?”

Disservice • The poor design of the underpasses on the James Gichuru Road junction to Rironi Road is the major cause of the massive flooding, says Charles W. Kamanga.

He is accusing the contractor of great disservice to the local residents.

“The old natural waterpan at Rironi, which used to take in flood waters, was filled up and now urgently needs desilting.”

Misplaced • As far as figuring out priorities is concerned, James Gakuo feels Kenya Power is far off the mark with its plan to spend a tidy Sh250 million on buying electric motor vehicles and establishing charging stations in all major towns.

“Isn’t this insanity, as there are perennial blackouts? With a just small drizzle in Lang’ata, Nairobi, power goes off for six hours.”

Empathy • Wading into the death penalty debate, Joseph Macharia wants it retained, “as there are some very serious crimes that call for capital punishment”.

However, he adds, it should be carried out within, say, 72 hours after all the avenues of appeal have been exhausted. That would give convicts closure. Currently, some are kept in abeyance indefinitely.”

Pet peeve • Politicians “are just sick”, says Jim Webo, disgusted with the talk on extending the presidential term limit.

“There are more pressing problems facing the people, including the deadly floods turning homes into swamps and washing away roads and crops. What’s this obsession with elections? Nothing else drives politicians apart from personal interest that makes them crave for power.”