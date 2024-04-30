Limit long travels during rainy season

Mixed bag • The rainy season is good as it promises better harvest and more food but it’s also a very dangerous period for travellers due to flooding and poor visibility, Mwangi wa Karuga observes. “It’s advisable to limit or postpone long travels. Many deaths and injuries occur due to floods. Get home early and avoid night movements if possible.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Dry taps in the rain • It’s very saddening that, despite the heavy rains countrywide, Sixth Avenue, Parklands, in Nairobi, has dry taps, laments Karim Dhanani. And worse, there is no explanation for it from Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company. “What’s happening, and when we can expect normal supply? We’re suffering. Who can help us?” He can be reached via [email protected].

***

Funeral shame • Politicians’ bad manners at funerals seem to worsen, moans Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Why do the politicians disrespect the dead and, more so, the bereaved families. Dead men tell no tales. Why should the politicians reveal what they had allegedly discussed with the dead, knowing very well that they can’t respond and shame them?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Good games • During holidays, some parents and guardians give their children smartphones to play games with and keep them busy, notes F. Mukembu. He now appeals to parents to guide their children to rich educational platforms to read useful content. “Safaricom’s App has a platform, Shine, which can help learners to stop idling and productively use their break.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Chemical danger • Margaret Kenyatta and Rachael Ruto (former and current First Lady) “have one thing in common: They like to keep their hair short and there is no evidence of the use of hair relaxers”, says Jimmy Thumbi. “Other women style their hair using chemicals. Medical experts should advise all to avoid this grave health risk.” The duo should be emulated. His contact is [email protected].