In pursuit of education: Collins Okeyo’s 21-year bumpy road to graduation

When he enrolled as an undergraduate student at Kenyatta University in 2003, Collins Oluoch Okeyo never imagined it would take him two decades to graduate.

The now 41-year-old is one of the 3,011 graduates at the 55th graduation ceremony of Kenyatta University on Friday.

Okeyo's studies were interrupted twice during his time as a student pursuing a Bachelor of Education, Geography and Mathematics option.

"The programme was supposed to continue until 2006 when I would have graduated," he recalls. "However, due to financial challenges, family issues and lack of consistent commitment, I received a letter of discontinuation."

Priorities

Okeyo faced a difficult period after completing his third year when he started teaching at Mathare Community Outreach (MCO) Secondary School in Nairobi in 2007.

It was during this time, he says, that the school recognised his potential and offered him a teaching position with a stipend, which seemed like a godsend given his financial pressures at the time.

However, juggling teaching responsibilities with his studies proved overwhelming.

The workload and distance between his teaching job and his academic institution took a toll on his performance. As a result, Okeyo ended up with retakes due to incomplete units, marking a difficult setback in his educational journey.

"Working at MCO opened up another opportunity for me at Kenya Muslim Academy in Kariobangi in 2010," Okeyo recalls. "While at Kenya Muslim Academy, I had the chance to finish my studies, but the allure of earning a salary was strong."

He moved to Marion Senior School in 2011. With some savings, he set about enrolling for the remaining units with the intention of attending lectures.

"However, the demands of my responsibilities at Marion Senior School were intense," Okeyo recalls, "leaving me with little time for academic pursuits."

As time went on, the workload increased, and all the while there was no immediate pressure to complete his degree.

"I settled comfortably into my teaching job within Marion Group of Schools and later got married in 2013," the father of two revealed. "I was not keen on deferring my academics due to my busy schedule."

Turning point

In a major policy enforcement announcement by then Cabinet Secretary for Education, Fred Matiang'i, all active teachers were mandated to have a Teachers Service Commission (TSC) number. Section 23(2) of the TSC Act (2012) prohibits any person from engaging in teaching unless he or she is registered as a teacher.

For Okeyo, the directive was a turning point.

"The school gave us 12 months to obtain TSC numbers," Okeyo recalls. "Monthly reminders from the head of the school intensified the pressure."

By April 2014, with no progress in obtaining his TSC number, Okeyo was faced with a critical decision.

"Resigning seemed the only option," he recalls, citing personal reasons and recognising an opportunity to complete his studies.

"It was clear that I was not going to go on working without a degree certificate, an important requirement for the processing of the TSC number."

Overcoming obstacles

But there was another hurdle waiting for Okeyo.

"Upon inquiry for readmission, I received a discontinuation letter that had already been filed," he said.

He confessed to the Nation that he had never complied with attendance and examination guidelines, which, according to university policy, triggered an automatic cancellation.

Despite his efforts to appeal the decision, his hopes of reinstatement were dashed by the university, which cited procedural limitations.

"I felt devastated when my appeal was rejected," Okeyo added. "They said it was beyond the appeal window. It was a tough time, but I kept pushing forward."

To make ends meet, Okeyo began offering private tuition in students' homes in Nairobi.

"I would spend my evenings and weekends tutoring students in various subjects," Okeyo explained. "The support from the church elders was invaluable; they not only provided me with opportunities but also encouraged me during those tough times."

Okeyo told the Nation that in March 2016, he was offered a job with an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) company as a human resources (HR) assistant, specialising in capacity building and training.

He said he held this position until June 2019 when his contract expired.

Okeyo recounted his efforts to reapply for a Bachelor of Education in Arts (Geography and Mathematics), mentioning that members of his local church, friends and family provided crucial support during the application and enrolment process.

“After gathering courage and confessing to a number of people who were concerned about why they had never attended my graduation, I finally received support in my pursuit of securing a TSC number,” he revealed.

He says they helped him financially, covering the application fee and other related expenses, which allowed him to confidently proceed with his reapplication and later resume his studies in September 2021.

However, he was still struggling with financial constraints, looking after his family and meeting the demands of university. Inconsistent attendance at lectures and lack of commitment continued to haunt him.

In the January 2022 semester, Okeyo received a shocking blow when the previous semester's grades revealed that all the units he had completed resulted in a grade of Es, indicating failure.

“The university's senate issued a discontinuation notice, citing academic failure. The decision revoked my student status, resulting in immediate suspension from exams and access to university facilities,” he recalls.

Road to graduation

Undeterred, he appealed the discontinuation, gathering supporting documentation, including evidence of personal difficulties such as rent arrears and health problems.

“My perseverance eventually paid off when the appeal process concluded in January 2023, lifting the discontinuation and allowing me to resume studies with renewed determination,” he said.

He resolved to complete his university education and pursued the rest of his studies with vigour, finally graduating with Second Class Honours (lower division).

Abacy Junior, one of Okeyo’s biggest support systems, joined him in celebrating this milestone.

"His achievements demonstrate his dedication and vision. I am thrilled to join my friend in celebrating this momentous occasion," he said.

Okeyo, who hails from Nyakach in Kisumu County, began his education journey at Kaisugu Primary School in Kericho. His father worked at the Kaisugu Tea Factory.

When his mother died in the late 1980s, Okeyo was transferred to Got Ogwamrondo Primary School in Migori County.

He later moved to Koderobara Primary School in Rongo sub-county.

In 1997, Okeyo completed his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations and secured admission to Kanyawanga High School in Migori County.

However, due to financial constraints, his father enrolled him at Thurdibuoro Mixed Secondary School, their local school, where Okeyo became a day scholar.