Mathew Nyamlori
Dickens Ngicho | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Man who spent 22 years in primary school graduates from university

By  Dickens Ngicho

What you need to know:

  • Here’s a man who had a dream that was not affected by the limits of time.
  • He was ready to walk down the road however long it would take.

Thirty-eight-year-old Mathew Aol Nyamlori’s education journey saw him spend 22 years in primary school and sit KCPE exams nine times, but his efforts and determination have finally paid off.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.