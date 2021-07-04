Candidates in last minute campaigns ahead of Uasu polls

More than 500 delegates from the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) 34 chapters will tomorrow elect new officer bearers at Nakuru Athletics Club.

Forty six candidates will contest for 10 positions in the hotly contested elections.

Kenyatta University Chapter, which has 20 delegates, will not take part in the exercise after the court cancelled the results of the chapter due to irregularities.

The post of chairperson, which is expected to be hotly contested, has attracted one female candidate from Nakuru. Should Ms Grace Nyongesa win, she will become the first woman to be elected Uasu chairperson.

"Grace Nyongesa is the change we want in the top union leadership," said Uasu Egerton University Chapter Organising Secretary Patrick Murerwa on Sunday.

Stiff opposition

However, it will not be a walk in the park for the Nakuru-based lawyer who is a lecturer at the Kisii University. Ms Nyongesa will face stiff opposition from Mr Muiga Rugara a lecturer at Jomo Kenya University of Science and Technology and Dr Richard Bosire of the University of Nairobi. Ms Nyongesa has been endorsed by the long-serving university union chairman Muga K'Olale.

"The last minute campaigns are going on as delegates checked in to the hotels on Saturday. This will be tough elections and all indications are that our camp which is supporting Mr Rugara will win the elections," said Prof Mwaniki Ngari who is the Egerton University Uasu Chapter chairperson.

Most Egerton Chapter delegates have thrown their weight behind Dr Alice L.M Murwayi who will also battle it out against Dr Daniel K. Kirui for the national treasurer post.

"This year's Uasu elections have turned tribal and communities are supporting their candidates and this is bad for the union leadership," said a delegate from Turkana University.

Numerical advantage

Usau Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga is expected to retain his position. Delegates say he has a numerical advantage against his rival Prof Kubasu Kwashe, a trustee at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. Prof Kwashe is a former national chairman of the union.

Contestants for the national organising secretary are Mr Boniface Isalambo, Dr Grace W. Kibue, Dr Richard Okero, Lynda Allan, Dr Nyaberi D Mogaka and Onesmus M Mutio.

The national vice chairperson position has attracted three candidates. They are Francisca Mibei (Maseno University), Sawenja W Fred (Technical University of Kenya) and Cyprian Ombati of Kabianga University.

The candidates who are vying for the deputy secretary-general post are Bendibbie M Munya (Meru University of Science and Technology), Nyaigoti W Bichang'a (Garissa University), Kakai Shem (University of Embu), Chebunet Phillip (University of Eldoret) and Jacob Musembi (TUK).

Four contestants including Weldon K Tonui (Murang'a University of Technology), Joshua K Langat (Egerton University), Dr Richard Ireri Kanya (UoN), and Martin Musembi Kasina will vie for the assistant treasurer position.