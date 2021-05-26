Kisii University dons vow to paralyse learning in CBA row

Lecturers at the Kisii University took to the streets Wednesday demanding the implementation of their collective bargaining agreement (CBA) which dates back to 2013.

They vowed to paralyse learning at the university if their dues are not paid, saying the institution’s management has ignored several of their CBAs.

"We are always told that the university does not have money. Where do they get money to pay those huge allowances," asked Dr George Andima, the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu), Kisii University branch secretary.

They said attempts to hold talks with the university’s vice chancellor, Prof John Akama, had failed.

"The decision to get this far is largely due to the failure by the university to honour the pact on paying us the money," said Dr Andima.

The lecturers want the university’s management to respect tenets of the signed internal 2013-2017 CBA.

Pay outstanding amounts

They also want outstanding amounts for the 2017-2021 national CBA settled.

The university is further accused of failing to remit staff deductions to saccos, banks, insurance companies and pension schemes.

Uasu Secretary-General Charles Mukhwaya told Prof Akama to quit, saying that he has failed the university.

"We are asking students to bear with us. We cannot teach on an empty stomach. You will do your exams at the right time, but we urge that you continue preparing," said Dr Mukhwaya.

He added, "We are aware that the top management continues to draw big allowances, yet they say the university does not have money. This is false. If there is no money, let (Prof) Akama lead in getting a salary cut."

Daily protests

Dr Mukhwaya said the protests will continue on a daily basis until the university “begins to respect the rights of workers”.

"We hereby declare, without prejudice, that there shall be picketing at the pavilion as from May 26, 2021 by all academic staff until further notice," said Dr Mukhwaya.

He said the CBA was negotiated nationally, from which the university received Sh6.6 billion which should be used to pay the lecturers.

"The management should explain where the money is. If it cannot be accounted for, detectives should begin to probe [them] for graft," said Dr Mukwaya.

The university’s management could not be reached for comment.



