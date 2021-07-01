Long-serving Uasu boss Muga K'Olale resigns days to national polls

Muga K'Olale

Universities Academic Staff Union Chairman Muga K'Olale at a past media briefing in Nairobi. He has resigned. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Long-serving university lecturer’s union chairman Muga K'Olale yesterday resigned and stepped down from vying for the position as the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) goes to national elections on Monday.

