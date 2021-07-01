Long-serving Uasu boss Muga K'Olale resigns days to national polls

Long-serving university lecturer’s union chairman Muga K'Olale yesterday resigned and stepped down from vying for the position as the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) goes to national elections on Monday.

Prof K’Olale’s resignation came after his co-option into the union was contested in court by some officials from his Uasu Egerton University chapter.

According to the Uasu election bylaws, for one to contest for a national position, they must either have been elected in the chapter elections or have been co-opted by the incumbent elected chapter election.

During the chapter elections, Prof K’Olale did not vie for a position at the Egerton chapter.

Afterwards, some of the elected officials co-opted him in the chapter’s leadership, giving him an opportunity to vie for the national chairman position.

Moved to court

However, weeks ago, some officials opposed to his co-option moved to court, which nullified his candidature for the national chairmanship last week.

In his position, Prof K’Olale has endorsed lawyer Grace Nyongesa from the Kisii University to succeed him. Ms Nyongesa will be up against Jomo Kenya University of Science and Technology’s Muiga Rugara for the position.

The secretary general, Dr Constantine Wasonga, will face Prof Kubasu Kwashe, a trustee at the Masinde Muliro University, and a former national chairman of the union.

The vice chairperson’s position is hotly contested by Mr Cyprian Ombati of the University of Kabianga and the current national trustee Mr Fred Sawenja, from the Technical University of Kenya (Tuk).

National Treasurer Janepher Kumba will be defending the seat with Dr Alice Lunani of Chuka and Dr Daniel Kirui of Moi University - whom D Kumba beat in the last elections.

University of Eldoret chapter secretary Philip Chebunet is a frontrunner for the deputy national secretary general position, together with Mr Chacha Nyaigoti, the chapter secretary, Garissa University.

20 lecturers

For the post of national organising secretary, Dr Onesmus Maluki Mutio of Multimedia University will face off with Ms Lynda Allan of TUK and Mr Bonface Isalambo of Maasai Mara university.

Mr Weldon Keter of Murang’a University and Mr Martin Kasina of Machakos University are contesting for the assistant treasurer’s post.

Speaking yesterday, Eldoret chapter secretary Mr Chebunet said lecturers are ready to elect the next team that will lead the union for the next five years.

“All is set for the elections in Nakuru on Monday,” said Multimedia University chapter’s Dr Onesmus Maluki Mutio.

During the elections, the lecturers will also elect three national trustees. The trustees position is being contested by 20 lecturers from various universities.