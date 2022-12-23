Aisha: I underwent a heart operation but still made it

In 2019, Aisha Amir was taken to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for heart surgery.

Aisha, who scored 337 marks in the KCPE examinations, was the top pupil at Likoni School for the Visually Impaired. The second pupil had 323 marks.

“It has been a tough journey. I have gone through a lot of tests but I am grateful to God, for I almost died. God gave me another chance and purpose to live,” Aisha said.

Also Read: One public school pupil makes top list as private schools shine in Coast

The first-born, who was accompanied by her siblings to school, could not hide her joy.

“We will be on TV today. What a moment,” one of them said.

Aisha was in another school before joining Likoni School for the Visually Impaired.

“When I reached Standard Six, my eyes started giving me problems. I was advised to start a brain curriculum study and had to start fresh. I was thrown back four years,” said Aisha.

The girls hopes to join Thika High School for the Blind and become a teacher afterwards.

Aisha’s guardian, Hidaya Athman, said the family is happy with her performance.

“Two weeks before she sat the papers, she was taken to hospital. Despite the medical problems that forced her out of school for long, she has proved that anything is possible with God,” Ms Athman said.

Also Read: Kakamega and Bungoma produce top KCPE test stars

Aisha was born with a hole in the heart.

“When she was very young, doctors said the hole might not be a problem. But it became bigger as she grew,” Ms Athman said.

School head, Elizabeth Ngare, said computer tablets contributed a lot to Aisha’s performance.

“Aisha was home for a year after the operation,” she said.

“We put SD cards with documentaries and lessons in her tablet as she could not use her eyes.”