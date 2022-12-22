Only one pupil from public school makes top list as private schools shine in Coast

Private schools in the Coast outdid public ones in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results released yesterday.

Only one pupil from a public school featured in the list of top performers.

Aisha Athman Mohamed of Ganjoni Primary School was the best public school pupil 417 marks out of a possible 500.

Ngingi John Kariuki of Bambino Academy in Mtwapa was the top pupil in the Coast with 427 marks.

Kilonzo Douglas Kioko from Nyali Primary School (private) had 422 marks.

The top 10 list has five boys and five girls.

The top pupil at Likoni School for the Blind had 347 marks.

“We are happy with the average scores despite the many challenges. Our top student has a heart problem. She was in and out of school for months and even flew to India for treatment,” Likoni School for the blind headteacher, Elizabeth Ngare, said.

Kioko hopes to join Kapsabet High School in Nandi County.

“The secret to success is trusting teachers, working hard, being disciplined and avoiding bad company,” he said.

Nyali Primary School head, Omar Babu, said 19 of the 106 candidates had 400 marks and above.

Kariuki’s mother Jedidah Mwendwa said he has made the family proud by topping the region.

Join hands

Manal Abdulkarim, who scored 411 marks, dreams of joining Kenya High School and study medicine later.

Another pupil who wants to join the same school is Natashah Otieno. She scored 403 marks.

Daniella Mbinya, with 402 marks, was too excited to name her school of choice.

Fairfield Primary School’s top pupil Hadassa Juma scored 410 marks.

Others in the coveted list are Agnes Mbilo (409), Mitchell Ndolo (406), Chelsea Wakesho (404), Melvin Kioko (403) and Audrey Juma with 400 marks.

Fairfield Academy Schools director, George Gitonga, attributed the good performance to cooperation between teachers, pupils and parents.

“We join hands to achieve our goals and help the children for the future of Kenya,” he said.

Two of the 60 pupils at Temab Junior School have 400 marks and above.

Rose Auma had 411 marks while Asta Kadenge scored 401.

Temab Junior School director Esther Mwakwenda credited the success to God, discipline and hard work.

“Kadenge, who wants to be a surgeon, said she was expecting a higher score but is still happy with the results,” Ms Mwakwenda told the Daily Nation.

At Mudzini School in Kikambala, Kilifi County, eight candidates scored at least 400 marks.

The private school registered 18 candidates in the national examination.

Cindy Esther was the top Mudzini School pupil with 420 marks.

She was closely followed by Joshua Mwoki who had 419, Stephene Wambua (417), Iman Said (415) and Anthony Reiner (415).

The school had an overall mean score of 402.