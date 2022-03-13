831,015 students begin KCSE exam tomorrow

KCSE rehearsals

An invigilator checks a candidate’s identification during KCSE examination rehearsals at DEB Secondary School in Elburgon, Nakuru county, on March 11, 2022.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Education CS Magoha warned teachers and candidates against cheating and other malpractices.
  • Cases of university students impersonating candidates have been witnessed in the past.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) written examinations begin tomorrow. 
Candidates start with English paper one and Chemistry paper one.

