KCPE results to be released in two weeks

The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results will be out in two weeks, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced.

Speaking in Nairobi yesterday, the CS said marking began on Monday, while Kiswahili insha and English composition examiners are set to travel to Nairobi.

“All the papers done in Nairobi have already been marked. This will continue as scheduled and results will be out after 14 days,” he said.

Last year, 1,225,507 candidates were registered in 28,316 examination centres compared to 1,191,752 in 28,467 stations in 2020. This was an increase of 33,755 (2.75 per cent).

Candidates sat their last paper, the social studies and religious education, yesterday. They sat their mathematics, English and composition papers on Monday, while science, Kiswahili and insha papers were done on Tuesday.

Prof Magoha said three cases of malpractices were reported and two teachers arrested, while one was under investigation.

“The centre manager of Abrasa Academy in Marsabit County was arrested after he photographed a paper and sent it to others, while another was picked up at Kadugili Primary School in Turkana County after he was also found with a cell phone with prepared answers,” said the CS.

Schools in high demand

Another teacher in Naisambu Primary School in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, is also under investigation. All eyes will be on this year’s performance considering that candidates began their final year last July.

In 2020, the top candidate was Faith Mumo from Kari Mwailu Primary School in Makueni County, who scored 433 out of 500 marks, while the best pupil in 2019 had 440.

Public schools performed better than private institutions in 2020, accounting for 10 out of the top 15 pupils. Girls excelled in most schools. Of the top 15 places, female pupils took eight slots.

The 2021 class is expected to join Form One in May and the secondary schools in high demand include Kenya High, Alliance High, Alliance Girls, Mang’u High and Kapsabet Boys.

Some 36,254 candidates joined various national schools last year.

“This year, the 100 per cent policy will continue to be implemented as before. We have ensured that schools have enough classes to accommodate all candidates,” said Prof Magoha.

Exams cheating

In Lamu County, 26 candidates missed the exams. County director of Education Joshua Kaaga said three candidates did not show up in Lamu East, 14 in Lamu West and nine in Lamu Central sub-counties. He said some pupils could have fled the county with their families due to cases of insecurity.

At least 15 people were killed, hundreds displaced and houses torched in January’s terrorist attacks. In Kilifi County, a female candidate sat the last test with her baby as did another in Mombasa at a private school.

“The exams went on smoothly as there were no cases of malpractices,” said Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata.

Prof Magoha warned against cheating as the Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education exams begin on Monday.

“Any attempt will result in arrests and prosecution,” said Prof Magoha. The exams began with practicals on February 28 and will end on April 1.

A total of 831,015 candidates have been registered in 10,413 centres, compared to 752,981 in 10,437 stations.

“The KCSE examination is so far running smoothly. We applaud teachers for their commitment during this exam period,” said Prof Magoha.