KCPE results to be released in two weeks

KCPE candidates

Standard Eight pupils at St Peters Girls’ Boarding Primary School in Elburgon, Nakuru County celebrate after finishing KCPE Exams on March 09, 2022.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prof Magoha said three cases of malpractices were reported and two teachers arrested, while one was under investigation.
  • Prof Magoha warned against cheating as the Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education exams begin on Monday.

The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results will be out in two weeks, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced.

