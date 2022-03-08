Thousands sit KCPE as some shelter in schools over attacks

Standard 8 pupils from Sinonin Primary School in Mochongoi, Baringo County sit their KCPE examinations on March 7, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Hundreds of candidates spent the first day of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations at temporary boarding facilities after they were relocated from their homes following bandit attacks.

