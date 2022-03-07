KCPE candidates moved to other exam centres due to insecurity

Candidates from at least 10 examination centres in the troubled Kerio Valley region will sit their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams at different schools after they were relocated by the government due to insecurity.

Baringo County is the most affected, with at least nine centres including Sinoni, Chebininy, Chepkesin, Arabal, Kasiela, Kapendasum, Tuiyotich, and Kapkechir being merged with another or their candidates moved to different schools.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, Kipkurot Primary School was merged with Kapchelal Primary.

Speaking during the distribution of examination materials in Nakuru West sub-county, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed said candidates need a conducive environment during the examination period.

He said the candidates will be provided with boarding facilities and meals during the period.

“We have security challenges and that is why we have taken a multi-agency approach in ensuring (that the examination is conducted smoothly),” he said.

“We have put in place measures to deal with any possible security threat including merging and transferring examination centres.”

Mr Maalim said the government had set up temporary accommodation facilities for the candidates.

He said the tests began without a hitch across the 14 counties and 87 sub-counties in the Rift Valley.

A total of 340,554 pupils will sit the KCPE exams in the Rift Valley –162,362 boys and 159,849 girls.

The region has 7,350 examination centres.

Mr Maalim noted that the government had deployed police officers from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, the General Service Unit, Administration Police and the Rapid Deployment Unit.

He said special attention will be given to Kasiela and Muchong’oi, which have seen violent attacks in recent months.

Baringo, West Pokot and the Elgeyo Marakwet counties are some of the regions that have experienced bandit attacks, the latest on Saturday night, when at least seven people were killed during an attack in Sinoni village in Baringo South.

Other affected areas are Samburu and Isiolo counties, prompting leaders and residents to call for government intervention.