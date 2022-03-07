KCPE candidates moved to other exam centres due to insecurity

2021 KCPE

Education cabinet secretary George Magoha monitoring day one distribution of KCPE exam material at Kakamega central container. Candidates from at least 10 exam centres in Kerio Valley region are sitting their 2021 KCPE at different schools after they were relocated by the government due to insecurity. 

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Candidates from at least 10 examination centres in the troubled Kerio Valley region will sit their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams at different schools after they were relocated by the government due to insecurity.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.