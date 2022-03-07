KCPE exams kick off as Magoha assures smooth exercise

2021 KCPE Exams

Security beefed up as KCPE papers are dispatched to examination centres in Marsabit County. 

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured that security officials are closely monitoring Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams, which kicked off Monday morning, to curb any interference.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.