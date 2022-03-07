2022 exam crisis: Why many North Rift candidates may not sit tests

Tot Secondary School

Members of the public view a bullet-riddled school bus which was carrying students of Tot Secondary School when it was attacked and sprayed with bullets by bandits on Thursday February 17 night.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

Many candidates in insecurity-hit counties of the North Rift may not sit this year’s national examinations after they fled their homes due to fresh attacks that claimed seven lives in the last two days.

