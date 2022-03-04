Magoha unveils new plans to curb exam cheating

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced new measures to prevent leakage in national examinations.

Speaking in Mombasa yesterday, where he commissioned new classrooms, the CS said tight security will be put in place to reduce the risk of leaked question papers.

Unlike in previous years, examination containers will now be opened at 6.30am, instead of 6am, to reduce the time officials will be in contact with the papers.

“If the school is near the containers, there is no reason to release the exams an hour before time. They can wait until it’s about 20 minutes to go,” said Prof Magoha.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams will run from March 7 to March 9, with the rehearsals set for today. Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) practicals started on Monday and the main examination will run from March 14 to April 1.

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), a total of 2,056,719 candidates have been registered for the two examinations.

There will be 1,225,507 KCPE candidates in 28, 316 centres, compared to 1,191,752 candidates in 28,467 centres in 2020. Some 831,015 candidates have registered for the KCSE exam in 10,413 centres. In 2020, there were 752,981 candidates in 10,437 centres.

Fake examination papers

Candidates in 175 primary and secondary schools will sit their exams in neighbouring institutions. This follows a new Knec regulation that requires schools to have a minimum of 30 candidates to be registered as an examination centre.

Prof Magoha urged parents and candidates to be keep off cartels selling fake examination papers through social media platforms, such as Telegram and WhatsApp.

He said invigilators will be on high alert to curb cheating.

“It is regrettable that exam cartels are very active on Telegram. Parents should ignore such people. Some are trying to leak the Chemistry paper, but all government agencies are watching. We shall do everything in our power to protect the integrity of our exams,” said Prof Magoha.

The CS gave contractors working on competency-based curriculum projects seven days to complete construction of new classrooms. He said construction was 80 per cent complete in most parts of the country.

In Kwale County, however, contractors are way behind schedule.

“Meru, Wajir, Garissa and Mandera are through. They have done an excellent job there. Our regional target is 10,000 classrooms by the time the government is handed over to the next administration,” said Prof Magoha.

Construction of classrooms

“The first phase was 6,470 classrooms; we have already completed more than 3,000. More than 2,000 are at the roofing level. I am taking a risk to allow constructors to continue until the end of next week before we start KCSE,” he added.

The CS urged county directors of education to sack and replace slow contractors.

“We hope to start the second phase of construction of classrooms after the KCSE exams. I would like to be remembered for delivering CBC infrastructure; I am not going to allow any county to delay these projects. I shall be keenly following the situation in Kwale,” he said.

Prof Magoha assured parents that there are enough arrangements to ensure candidates are safe throughout the exam period, particular in regions plagued by insecurity, such as Marsabit, Kerio Valley and Lamu.

Some schools have been transformed into boarding facilities.

“Plans have been finalised to ensure the programme runs smoothly. Some candidates have been moved to certain schools. Those with transport challenges will be ferried to their institutions and stay there during the exam period; they shall be fed,” he said.