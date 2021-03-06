DP William Ruto's allies lose firearms as crackdown intensifies

  • Regional police commanders from Western and Rift Valley have been instructed to trace politicians accused of fanning the chaos and violence witnessed during by-elections last week.

The Firearm Licensing Board has revoked the licences of MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) with immediate effect, amid a crackdown on politicians who fanned violence during by-elections on March 5.

