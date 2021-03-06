Gladys Wanga, Cleophas Malala among 10 lawmakers summoned by NCIC

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Saturday summoned 10 politicians in a renewed fight against rising political intolerance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The 10 include Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga.

The others are MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Feisal Bader (Msambweni), John Waluke (Sirisia), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Charles Were (Kasipul) and Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini).

“We will ensure the purveyors of hate and ethnic contempt are in jail, and as they wait to go to jail, we will put them out of the leadership of this country and ensure they never run again in this country,” NCIC chair Samuel Kobia said.

Against the backdrop of chaos and violence at the recent by-elections in several parts of the country, the NCIC has asked Kenyans to shun leaders who promote division.

Allegations of voter bribery, violence and tensions, the commission noted, are reminiscent of the period just before the 2007 election, which was followed by fighting that left at least 1,300 people dead and more than 600,000 internally displaced.

“Such events, especially in a by-election, cast a menacing shadow over 2022,” Rev Kobia said.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi lead Matungu MP-elect Peter Oscar Nabulindo (third left) in celebrating his victory along Mumias-Matungu road on March 5, 2021. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Public shame

In Nakuru County on Friday, police used teargas to disperse rowdy people who accused Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir of bribing voters.

In Matungu, Kakamega County, former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa assaulted an officia of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Mr Echesa has since been arrested and transferred to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi.

He was moved from Kakamega police station where he was held since surrendering to DCI officers at Mumias Police Station.

“A slap on the face of an election official is a slap on the face of all Kenyans,” Rev Kobia said.

He added, “We condemn the way the police handled MP Nixon Korir.”

A scuffle as Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir (right) and other leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto confront an administrator at the Milimani Primary School polling station during the by-election in London Ward, Nakuru County, on March 3, 2021. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Tough measures

Several other electoral malpractices were reported as voters cast their ballots on Friday.

To fight the “unfortunate events", the commission has adopted a multi-agency approach top help restore discipline.

It intends to bar offenders from not occupying public office, besides investigating them and ensuring their prosecution.

“These summonses indicate not only our intention to investigate and prosecute but also our plan to stop the unethical from occupying office,” Rev Kobia said.

He added that the NCIC is working closely with the Registrar of Political Parties to ensure politicians who fail to meet requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution, which covers leadership and integrity, are barred from office.

The commission will monitor this alongside the Registrar of Political Parties and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Rev Kobia added, “We have asked the DCI, as we investigate these leaders, to ensure they can never obtain certificates of good conduct.”