Gladys Wanga, Cleophas Malala among 10 lawmakers summoned by NCIC

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga during a funds drive at Lwanda Catholic Church in West Karachuonyo Ward on March 5, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Against the backdrop of chaos and violence at the recent by-elections in several parts of the country, the NCIC has asked Kenyans to shun leaders who promote division.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Saturday summoned 10 politicians in a renewed fight against rising political intolerance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

