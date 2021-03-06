Rashid Echesa transferred to DCI offices in Nairobi

Rashid Echesa

Police officers at the home of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa in Shibale on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, who was arrested on Friday after he was captured on video assaulting an official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Matungu, has been transferred to DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

