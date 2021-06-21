US police looking for Kenyan missing in Minnesota

Police and the Kenyan community in the US state of Minnesota are searching for a man who has been missing since last Saturday.

A notice from the Minnesota United missing persons group and the Chaska Police Department says Keegan Oyugi, 26, was last seen in the Prior Lake-Savage Area. Friends say he sent a text message to his brother saying he was heading home early Saturday morning from that area but never made it.

On Saturday, a search was organised in Chaska, a midway point between Prior Lake and his home in St Bonifacius, where family members say his cell phone last pinged, the African community newspaper Mshale reported.

He was driving a 2012 red Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the rocker panel and temporary Kansas licence plate number C63-2096.

Oyugi was wearing a red and white vertical stripe shirt with a navy blue horizontal stripe on the chest, and dark blue jeans with red and blue shoes.

He is said to be 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Minnesota Kenyans Association, a consortium of Kenyan groups in the state, has reached out to the community and asked for volunteers to help in the search.

Volunteers will meet and receive direction from designated team search leaders, Lillian Otieno and Huldah Momanyi, Mshale news reported.

Oyugi graduated from Wichita Southeast High School and went on to play basketball at Neosho County Community College in Kansas.

He had moved to Minnesota in 2017 to enroll at Crown College, where he also played on the basketball team. He graduated in 2019.