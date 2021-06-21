US police looking for Kenyan missing in Minnesota

Keegan Oyugi missing minnesota

Keegan Oyugi, 26, was last seen in the Prior Lake-Savage Area. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Police and the Kenyan community in the US state of Minnesota are searching for a man who has been missing since last Saturday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kisumu, Mombasa get new Court of Appeal judges

  2. Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda to be buried on July 7

  3. Lawyer sues to block Congo's admission to EAC bloc

  4. Ex-spy boss who sued Moi dies

  5. Inter-Faith council's term extended

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.