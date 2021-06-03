Qatar releases Kenyan activist Malcolm Bidali, charges remain

Malcolm Bidali

Mr Malcolm Bidali.

Photo credit: Courtesy
logo (7)

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

A Kenyan migrant worker and activist based in Qatar who was detained in the Gulf nation on allegations of violating its security laws has been released. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru appoints 34 judges, Justices Odunga, Ngugi left out

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 432 new cases, positivity rate of 11.4 pc

  3. PRIME Kitengela four: Obuong's body exhumed

  4. Somalia’s opposition decries ‘assassination attempt’ on ex-President

  5. Zambia bans mass political rallies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.