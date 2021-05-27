Bashir Mohamed: Somali Americans question US government silence

Mohamud Bashir Mohamed

Mohamud Bashir Mohamed.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

The Somali-American community living in Seattle, Washington State has expressed dismay over the silence of the US government and media following the murder of businessman Bashir Mohamed.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  2. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  3. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  4. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.