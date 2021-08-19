Three Kenyans evacuated from Kabul, nine others wait

airport in Kabul afghanistan

Indians prepare to board an Indian military aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 17, 2021. Hundreds are being evacuated from the country after Taliban's stunning takeover of Afghanistan.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The ministry said it has written to the organisations requesting that they evacuate the stranded Kenyans as a matter of urgency.

Three Kenyans are stranded in Kabul, Afghanistan while 52 others have been evacuated to the United Kingdom and Kazakhstan following the takeover of the city by the Taliban, an update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

