Taliban's arms seizures embarrass Washington

A Taliban fighter holds RPG rocket-propelled as he stands guard with others at an entrance gate outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul on August 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Social media abound with videos of Taliban fighters seizing a shipment of weapons, mostly supplied to the Afghan army by US.

Videos of Taliban fighters parading in US-made armored vehicles, wielding US-supplied firearms and climbing on American Black Hawk helicopters after the defeat of Afghan government forces have embarrassed the White House.

