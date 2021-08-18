Afghan refugees: Scramble in Uganda's top circles after leak on US deal

airport in Kabul afghanistan

Indians prepare to board an Indian military aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 17, 2021. Hundreds are being evacuated from the country after Taliban's stunning takeover of Afghanistan.

Photo credit: AFP
By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Leak of the news prompted diplomats, political and security leaders to scramble to limit the potential fallout from leaking details of an arrangement that was not yet cemented. 

Kampala. Senior Ugandan officials held a crisis meeting last evening to thrash out details of a plan to host at least 2,000 refugees fleeing Afghanistan.

