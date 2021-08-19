Why Taliban victory spells trouble for Kenya’s Shabaab fight

Taliban

Taliban fighters. Kenya may face a new barrier in its bid to push Al-Shabaab into a tighter corner with more sanctions after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

Photo credit: Aref Karimi | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenyan officials in Nairobi may face a new barrier in their bid to push Al-Shabaab into a tighter corner with more sanctions after the Taliban astonishingly seized control of Afghanistan this week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.