Five promises the Taliban have made in Afghanistan

Afghan girls and women

UN says hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The Taliban have tried to reassure fearful Afghans -- and a wary international community -- that this time around they will be "positively different", but their reputation precedes them and few trust the group.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.