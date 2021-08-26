Covid hits unvaccinated patients hardest, hospital data reveals

A patient on a pulmonary ventilator. Records from a Nairobi hospital show that the bulk of their admissions are the unvaccinated.

What you need to know:

  • Health Ministry has set up a team to compile national database of Covid-19 hospitalisations of the vaccinated and those yet to receive the jab.
  • Medical experts emphasise need to ramp up inoculation to stave off sickness.

Unvaccinated patients are taking the hardest hit from Covid-19 infections and forming the bulk of admissions in hospitals, data from a city hospital has showed.

