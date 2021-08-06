Covid-19: Kenya’s positivity rate drops to 15.5pc

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs media on Covid-19 at Afya House, Nairobi on August 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya increased by 1,561 to 209,823, the Health ministry announced on Friday. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the positivity rate had dropped from the 17.4 per cent recorded the previous day to 15.5 per cent.

