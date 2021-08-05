Kenya, Tanzania devise new strategies to fight Covid-19

Mutahi Kagwe

Kenya's Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (left) and his Tanzanian counterpart Dorothy Gwajima address the media at Afya House, Nairobi on August 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Rowena Adhiambo

Kenya and Tanzania have resolved to foster good bilateral relations to help fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.