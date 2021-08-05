Covid-19: Kenya records 1,571 new infections, 32 deaths

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on August 4, 2021 reported that Kenya had recorded 1,335 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that 1,571 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya from a sample size of 9,065 tested in the last 24 hours.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.