Covid-19: Kenya records 1,571 new infections, 32 deaths

The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that 1,571 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya from a sample size of 9,065 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now 17.3 per cent, with total confirmed infections rising to 208,262 while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,166,046.From the new cases, 1,538 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners; 846 are male while 725 are female.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant and the oldest is 103 years.

The cases were distributed across various counties namely; Nairobi 605, Kiambu 187, Mombasa 101, Nakuru 82, Nyeri 77, Kilifi 51, Kirinyaga 50, Uasin Gishu 43, Kajiado 39, Busia 35, Nyandarua 34, Murang’a 33, Homa Bay 27, Makueni 25, Garissa 18, Meru 17, Embu 15, Machakos 13, Laikipia 10, Kericho 10, Baringo 9, Turkana 7, Bomet 7, Kitui 6, Bungoma 6, Siaya 6, Kisumu 5, Narok 4, Taita Taveta 4, Isiolo 3, Kakamega 3, Migori 3, Nandi 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, West Pokot 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kisii 1, Tana River 1 and Kwale 1.

The ministry also said 4,497 patients recovered from the disease; with 4,335 from Home-Based Isolation and Care while 162 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

Total recoveries stand at 195,685.Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further noted that 32 patients succumbed to the virus, three of them in the last 24 hours while 29 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in June, July and August, 2021.

This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,057.A total of 1,618 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,187 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

Another 112 others are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 of whom are on ventilatory support, 61 on supplemental oxygen and eight patients are under observation.At least 545 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 513 of them in general wards and 32 in High Dependency Units (HDU).





A total of 1,750,260 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,075,808 while second doses are 674,452.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 62.7 per cent with the majority being males at 55 percent. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.5 per cent.