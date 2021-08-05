Primary school in Kirinyaga closed indefinitely after Covid outbreak

Blessed Small Angels Academy

Blessed Small Angels Academy was closed after 33 pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

A private primary school in Kirinyaga was on Thursday closed indefinitely after 33 pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.