Primary school in Kirinyaga closed indefinitely after Covid outbreak

A private primary school in Kirinyaga was on Thursday closed indefinitely after 33 pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

The infected pupils from Blessed Small Angels Academy, a day and boarding school located on the border of Murang'a and Kirinyaga, were isolated for treatment.

Following the outbreak at the school, Murang'a County Health Chief Executive Joseph Mbai urged residents to be cautious and adhere to Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

"Fewer children have been infected by the coronavirus compared to adults and to reach a point that they are now testing positive means the virus is vicious in the area.