Covid-19 has affected us all; here are ways to get through

For more than a year now, I have watched and read how the Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged lives and families.

Coronavirus has killed more than 4,000 people in Kenya and left hundreds of thousands with scars. Some families have also lost their livelihoods.

Sadly, the majority of those who have succumbed are pillars in our lives — fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts and other guardians.

For us young people, these deaths and our parents’ loss of income have left some of us hurting, disappointed, ashamed and even humiliated.

Some of our colleagues have dropped out of school after losing their breadwinners as others change schools after their families were plunged into poverty.

A big number of youth from families hit hard by the coronavirus are struggling to cope. I have observed my friends employ some coping strategies and they have worked out well.

Stress and depression

First, accept the situation. You need to accept the reality of Covid-19 and its impact to be able move on.

Get the right kind of friends; no (wo)man is an island and friends come in handy at times like this. The right kind of friends will help you with healing as you realise you are not alone. Friends share experiences and since many of us have been affected by the coronavirus, they may help you discover that you are not the only one enduring pain. However, ensure you get the kind of friends who won’t judge you and your situation.

Be positive and stay busy. Listen to uplifting music, read inspirational literature and keep company that offers words of encouragement. Don't stay idle as you will keep on thinking about the bad things that happened to you. Engage in hobbies or grow your talent.

If things get worse, seek for help. Look for professional assistance from a counselor if you are finding it hard to move on..

Generation Z, stop pretending “I am good”. Stress and depression are real and you should not keep to yourself issues affecting your health and wellbeing. Coronavirus and its negative impacts are a global concern and you should feel free to seek help. Everyone is doing it. We are together in this.

David,18, is a Form 3 student.