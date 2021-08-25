Why the youth have a carefree attitude towards their studies

We spend the better days of a semester leading hedonistic lives and then, like politicians, hurriedly pull off stunts by cramming for exams towards the end.

By  Thomas Bosire

Journalism student

Moi University

What you need to know:

  • The puzzle that most of us are yet to solve is if education is directly proportional to income after graduation.
  • We grapple with courses we have zero interest in because we were told they would lead safe and rewarding careers.

In a Facebook post, Chomba Njoka noted that most high-school, college and university students have a laissez-faire approach to academics and life in general.

