University a place of growth for youths who are focused

To all 2020 candidates joining various colleges and universities, congratulations on your placement.

Despite the back and forth with the pandemic, you have made it to an institution of higher learning. Welcome to campus, the land of milk and honey, or so they say.

Tales of campus life abound but the one thing I wish to point out is that this new school serves as a citadel of transformation for those who will focus on their academics. College life is associated with a lot of freedom. Let this freedom serve as an avenue for your positive growth. Remember there is a price that comes with freedom, especially for those who abuse and misuse it.

Endeavour to study smart and attain the necessary skills in your career of choice. Read a lot of books to broaden your mind and worldview. One thing that is evident in the new generation of students is that they are indolent and I don’t think you want to be part of this statistic.

Reading is a culture and learning is a continuous process that calls for unwavering commitment. History has proven that readers are leaders.

Also, learn financial literacy skills. Develop the habit of saving as this will enable you cater for uncertainties that pop up. Avoid impulse spending.

You will meet people from all walks of life; go out and make friends. Remain calm and exude confidence at every point.

Join clubs of your interest as these will expand your circle of friends and help you in honing your social skills. Your network is your net worth.

Many of you were enlisted into reputable courses. Do not sit back and become complacent. Add value to your degree. Attend seminars and webinars to gain invaluable insights into many other fields.

Possess a dynamic mind that accepts change readily. It is not the strongest of the species that survive but the most adaptable to change.

Beware of bad company that corrupts morals. Surround yourself with people on the same mission as you. Shun friends who abuse drugs and play truancy before you undergo gradual metamorphosis.

Lastly, enjoy campus life and make each moment count. All the best.