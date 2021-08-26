Arresting climate change within grasp; it needs concerted efforts

Climate change

Climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 deaths per year between 2030 and 2050.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Bansri Patel

Student

St. Davids Secondary School

What you need to know:

  • There many causes of climate change, including deforestation, destruction of the ozone layer, and volcanic eruptions.
  • The World Bank estimates that climate change could drive more than 120 million people into poverty by 2030.


Let’s talk about climate change, a crisis that is threatening humanity. In simple terms, climate change is a change in global or regional climatic patterns, in particular a change apparent from the mid to late 20th century onwards.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.