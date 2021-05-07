Concern as five more test positive for the deadly Indian strain

Seme MP James Nyikal (left), Kisumu Town East MP Shakeel Shabbir (centre) and Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch address journalists at Parliament Buildings on Thursday where they asked the government to intervene following discovery of the India Covid-19 variant in Kisumu.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Five more people who were in contact with Kenyans, who travelled from India, have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Kisumu, as it emerged that the Indian variant had been detected by last month in the lakeside city.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Matiang'i declares May 14 a public holiday to mark Idd

  2. Why activist wants MPs to reject Martha Koome

  3. TSC promotes more than 16,000 teachers

  4. Kenya launches first-ever wildlife census

  5. Government releases Sh7.5bn to schools

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.