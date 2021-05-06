India sees record Covid-19 deaths, new cases in 24 hours

India Covid deaths

Men wearing protective gear carry a stretcher near the burning pyres of victims who died of the coronavirus at a cremation ground in New Delhi on May 4, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

India saw record new jumps in Covid-19 cases and deaths on Thursday, dashing tentative hopes that the catastrophic recent surge was easing.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 25 deaths, 705 new cases

  2. Court awards Nyali MP Sh1m over defamatory story

  3. Somalia restores diplomatic ties with Kenya

  4. Tanganyika officials impeach Kabila's brother

  5. Zimbabwe mulls mass killing of elephants

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.