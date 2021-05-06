Coronavirus
How India Covid variant made its way to Kenya

By  Bernadine Mutanu

Health&Environment reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth says the variant making its way into the country was inevitable. 
  • The five foreigners are being investigated to establish if they carry the double mutant B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus. 

Five foreigners who flew in from India on Thursday and travelled to Kisumu have tested positive for Covid-19, raising fears of a possible spread of the highly infectious Indian mutant of the deadly virus. 

