Competition tribunal upholds Sh7m fine slapped on Makini School

The Competition Tribunal has upheld a fine of Sh7.2 million slapped on Makini School after acquiring a campus in Kisumu town in 2019 without seeking approval from the competition watchdog.

The tribunal ruled that Makini School should have sought the approval of Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), when it took over Bhayani nursery and primary school in Kisumu municipality.

The tribunal chaired by Daniel Ogola ruled that the failure to seek approval of the regulator was in violation of Section 42(2) of the Act.

The school had challenged the penalty, which is equivalent to one percent of the turnover of Makini School for the year 2018 of Sh723,987,619, imposed by the competition watchdog, arguing that there was no evidence or legal foundation to support the conclusions and orders made by CAK.