Makini School ordered to re-admit expelled minors

The High Court has ordered Makini School to readmit two minors who were expelled from the institution early this month, pending the determination of a case filed by children’s parents.

Justice Mugure Thande ordered the management to retake the minors saying it was in the best interest of the children to allow the application as sought.

The school terminated the contract between them on July 7, 2023 over claims of strained relationship, forcing the parents to move to court.

“To decline to grant the prayers will militate against the best interest of the minors,” the judge said after suspending the expulsion letter, until the case is determined.

The case will be heard on September 20 as the court directed the parents to pay the school fees, which had been refunded by the management.

The school’s regional managing director Mr Horace Mpanza has asked the court to dismiss the case arguing that the contract between the school and the parents was terminated as required in the contract signed in 2019, when the minors were enrolled at Makini.

Mr Mpanza says the school is a well renowned educational establishment that takes pride as one of the best performing schools in the country. He says Makini School is known for its reputation as it boasts of best facilities, management and human resource.

He says when the minors were enrolled in 2019, the parents were aware that the contract could be terminated at the instigation of either party for reasons such as the inability to pay school fees or circumstances that negate the school’s ability to continue imparting knowledge on the minors.

“The parties clearly, therefore, did not intend for the minors’ right at the 1st respondent to be absolute,” he said.

He says the private contract was terminated on July 7, 2023 and management refunded tuition fees amounting to Sh119,700.

Impugned termination

Mr Mpanza says the relationship with one of the parents has become increasingly strained over the years over claims of harassing employees, undermining the school and its principal.

“That the impugned termination has already taken effect. The respondents’ advocates advise me, which advise I believe to be true, that the prayers sought by the petitioners, cannot issue as the event they are meant to prevent has already occurred and been overtaken by events,” she said.

The school was founded in February 1978 and is currently owned by ADvTECH, Africa’s largest private education provider based in South Africa. ADvTECH owns over 100 schools across the continent in junior, primary, secondary and tertiary educational establishments and the company is listed in JSE, the largest stock exchange in Africa.

The school has five campuses, Makini Ngong Road, Makini State House Avenue, Makini Junior School Migosi, Makini School Kibos and Makini Kisumu City.