Makini defends MD, says it will pursue those defaming the school

Makini School has termed as malicious, the allegations that have gone viral regarding the school's management, while attributing the allegations to a faction of disgruntled parents.

In a statement, the board of management denounced the claims as “false and malicious” and asserted that it has evidence to prove they lack factual basis.

The school says it has recently been confronted with a wave of defamatory and false allegations aimed at tarnishing its reputation and that of its Managing Director.

Further, it says, the extent of the allegations are a deliberate attempt to cause alarm within the parent, student, and staff community.

Utmost professionalism

“Makini Schools has always operated with the utmost professionalism, transparency, and integrity. The well-being, safety, and holistic development of our learners, staff, and the entire school community are our foremost priority. We remain unwavering in our dedication to delivering an exceptional educational experience that nurtures academic excellence, personal growth, and social well-being,” the chairperson of the Makini School Advisory Board, Hezron Otieno said, adding that the school will engage legal counsel to address and pursue the individuals responsible for the defamatory attacks.

Mr Otieno explained that throughout its existence, Makini Schools had consistently adhered to the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity.

The well-being, safety, and holistic development of its learners, staff, and the entire school community have remained the foremost priority.

He reiterated the school’s dedication to delivering exceptional educational experience, fostering academic excellence, personal growth, and social well-being.

“We encourage concerned parties to visit our campuses and tour the facilities we have invested in for the development of our learners and the welfare of our community,” Mr Otieno said.