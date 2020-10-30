Makini School aligns jobs to tech transformation

As technological disruptions affect Kenya’s education system, Makini Schools has aligned its job vacancies to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The institution has created new roles that will focus on the ever changing requirements for e-learning.

The roles span from academic staff to operational staff, a key demonstration of the school’s ability to adapt their educational activities to the future.

The school’s Human Resources Director Alice Wambua believes that digital transformation allows staff and their learners to grow, despite the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a philosophy of People First. Even in the toughest of times, we have done everything in our power to support and retain our valuable staff members, and we will continue to build them as we move beyond the pandemic,” she told Nation.

The new roles at Makini will enable learners to access more of the 21st century competencies while ensuring that learners are nurtured to their full potentials.

Critical thinkers

The school’s continued growth and investment seeks to develop learners to become critical thinkers to enable them contribute to their communities and to the world.

The institution recently trained its teaching staff on the newly introduced Cambridge Curriculum.

This comes at a time when both public and private schools across the country are struggling to adapt to e-learning which is gradually becoming the new way of imparting knowledge and skills.

Cabinet Secretary for Education George Magoha has reminded parents that the government will not stop e-learning that is offered by verified platforms due to the disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our children who are able to access the virtual learning will continue to get it,” Prof Magoha said before the National Assembly Education and Research Committee.

Tight financial position

About charging online lessons, Prof Magoha said that there should be an agreement between parents and teachers on favourable terms.

“When it comes to charging of online lessons offered by teachers, let them engage the parents and agree on favourable terms. I think there is nothing wrong with charging for services delivered,” Prof Magoha stated.

Parents have found themselves in a tight financial position, as e-learning requires every learner to have a good smartphone and stable internet.

“But we know that there is always room to do more, and we will continue to build on our four decades of success, by improving the opportunities for our educators, learners and families through professionalism and expanding the local job market,” said Ms Wambua.

Makini plans to expand the Kisumu campus to include a high school, with a boarding house.