Coast region students benefit from Sh4m Shofco scholarships

At least 212 needy students from Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties have received bursaries worth Sh4 million from Kibera-based Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco).

While disbursing the bursaries to the beneficiaries in Mombasa on Saturday, Shofco CEO and founder Kennedy Odede said education is the only sure way of eradicating poverty.

“After school, all these children will become agents in their communities,” Mr Odede said in Mombasa on Saturday as he distributed bursary cheques. The Shofco boss visited Bangladesh, Maweni, Mishomoroni and Likoni in Mombasa, Majengo, Chumani, Rabai and Chonyi in Kilifi and Kwale County.

Ms Halima Mwiwa, whose son was a beneficiary of the Shofco bursary, thanked the organisation for the kind gesture.

“We have been applying for bursaries here but it only goes to a few who are connected, we thank Shofco for the bursaries,” said Mr Walter Charo.

Education is one of the key pillars of Shofco, having built girls’ schools in Kibera and Mathare slums. The Kibera School posted a mean score of 365 marks to emerge among the top three institutions in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations in Nairobi’s Kibera sub-county. Each beneficiary received Sh20,000.

During Mr Odede’s tour in which he was accompanied by Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi, he opened community centres and water projects in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties. He also donated a bus and water truck to be used by Shofco Urban Network members in the region.

Shofco has branches in 15 counties in the country. Mr Odede said that Shofco will facilitate the training of Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi residents on the value of saving money and getting loans to start businesses.

Those who will be trained, he said, will have an opportunity to join Shofco Sacco which has so far disbursed over Sh100 million in the form of loans to its members. The community-based organisation that has enabled over 2.5 million people to access health services, education and clean water.