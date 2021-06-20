Coast region students benefit from Sh4m Shofco scholarships

Kennedy Odede

Shining Hope for Communities founder Kennedy Odede addressing Likoni residents when he gave bursaries worth Sh4 million to 212 needy students in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

At least 212 needy students from Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties have received bursaries worth Sh4 million from Kibera-based Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco).

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Coast region students benefit from Sh4m Shofco scholarships

  2. Liberia reimposes anti-Covid rules as cases spike

  3. Will Covid-19 limit India’s ventures into Africa?

  4. Museveni: Uganda-made Covid vaccine will be ready soon

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 179,000 as death toll hits 3,456

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.