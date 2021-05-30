Shofco Kibera School holds graduation for 2020 KCPE candidates

Shofco Kibera School for Girls on Friday held a graduation ceremony for its 2020 KCPE candidates. The slum school founded by Shining Hope on Communities (Shofco) felled academic giants in Nairobi to emerge third best institution in Kibera sub-county.

The class of 2020 saw three students post over 400 marks while 14 scored between 350 and 399 to post a mean score of 365, the highest ever.

Shofco CEO Kennedy Odede joined teachers and parents ushering in a new beginning for the girls who will now join secondary schools. To the pupils and parents, it was not just a celebration of success but a moment to offer gratitude to Shofco for standing with them.

“I want to thank Mr Odede for what he has done for the people of Kibera because most of us are poor but he has stood with us. My daughter came here in 2011 in pre-school and I have not paid a cent, thanks to Shofco. I would like to urge him to expand this programme,” said Mr Bernard Omido, whose daughter Bellyn scored 400 marks.

Bellyn, who would like to join Alliance Girls and later study nursing said: “I did not expect to score 400 marks but I appreciate my teachers and parents for pushing me to achieve this. I could not have done it if Shofco had not provided a conducive learning environment.”

Ms Beatrice Nthenya, whose daughter, Faith Mwende, scored 391 marks said: “I thank Shofco because my daughter never lacked anything in school.”

For Faith, who would like to join Moi Girls and become an engineer, said it is all about keeping the faith. “The teachers taught us well, we never lacked anything, thanks to Shofco,” she said.

Under their Girls Leadership and Education Programme, Shofco set up a girls’ school Kibera and Mathare to empower girls from the slums.

So far, the school in Kibera, which has over 350 pupils, has seen students sit KCPE exams in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, while the school in Mathare has 250 pupils from pre-primary to Grade Five. Once admitted, the girls get full scholarships.