Shofco Kibera School holds graduation for 2020 KCPE candidates

Shofco Kibera School

Shofco Kibera School for Girls during a graduation ceremony for its 2020 KCPE candidates.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

Shofco Kibera School for Girls on Friday held a graduation ceremony for its 2020 KCPE candidates. The slum school founded by Shining Hope on Communities (Shofco) felled academic giants in Nairobi to emerge third best institution in Kibera sub-county.

