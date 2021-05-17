Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Kibera-based organisation gets new buses

Shofco

Shofco Urban Network founder Kennedy Odede (left) and other guests unveil new buses at Kibera Academy on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

Shining Hope on Communities (Shofco), a community-based organisation in Nairobi’s Kibera has unveiled three new buses that will be used by Shofco Urban Network (Sun) members.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Once wealthy cashew nut women now wallow in poverty

  2. PRIME How brokers drove cashew nut farmers into poverty

  3. Renewed hope for cashew nut farmers as parliament passes Crops (amendment) Bill

  4. MPs want KQ exempted from minimum tax

  5. How Uhuru JKIA bus order cost KAA Sh158m

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.